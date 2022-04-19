HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Mosaic by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Mosaic by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,534,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.98. 8,024,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,892,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95. Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $752,466.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,706 shares of company stock worth $7,385,870. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

