Head to Head Analysis: NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU)

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) and InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NEXGEL and InfuSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A

NEXGEL presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.86%. Given NEXGEL’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Profitability

This table compares NEXGEL and InfuSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NEXGEL and InfuSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $1.55 million 6.29 N/A N/A N/A InfuSystem $102.38 million 1.63 $1.42 million $0.07 116.00

InfuSystem has higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL.

Summary

InfuSystem beats NEXGEL on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NEXGEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

