Head-To-Head Contrast: Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ) & PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS)

Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) and PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PlayAGS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Global Consumer Acquisition and PlayAGS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A PlayAGS 0 1 3 0 2.75

PlayAGS has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 134.76%. Given PlayAGS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PlayAGS is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and PlayAGS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A PlayAGS $259.70 million 0.86 -$22.57 million ($0.62) -9.79

Global Consumer Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PlayAGS.

Profitability

This table compares Global Consumer Acquisition and PlayAGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A PlayAGS -8.69% -50.11% -3.07%

Summary

PlayAGS beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Consumer Acquisition (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

About PlayAGS (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier. Powered by high-performing Class II and Class III slot products, an expansive table products portfolio, highly rated social casino solutions for players and operators, and best-in-class service, they offer an unmatched value proposition for their casino partners.

