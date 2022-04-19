Head to Head Contrast: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PolyPid and Vivos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -81.75% -73.96% Vivos N/A N/A -119.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Vivos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyPid currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 279.79%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Vivos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$42.60 million ($2.27) -2.17 Vivos $10,000.00 2,289.53 -$2.53 million ($0.01) -6.68

Vivos has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Vivos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vivos shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.5% of Vivos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About PolyPid (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Vivos (Get Rating)

Vivos Inc., a radiation oncology medical device company, develops brachytherapy devices for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. It develops yttrium-90 based RadioGel device, an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals; and IsoPet for the treatment of solid tumors in animals. The company was formerly known as Advanced Medical Isotope Corporation and changed its name to Vivos Inc. in December 2017. Vivos Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, Washington.

