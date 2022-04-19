Head to Head Review: Ouster (NYSE:OUST) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Reelcause (OTCMKTS:RCIT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ouster and Reelcause’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 19.50 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.51 Reelcause N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Reelcause has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ouster and Reelcause, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Reelcause 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster presently has a consensus price target of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 237.73%. Given Ouster’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than Reelcause.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Reelcause’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% Reelcause N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ouster has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reelcause has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ouster beats Reelcause on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Reelcause Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reelcause, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of renewable energy products. Its products include general industrial machinery and equipment. The firm focuses on commercializing patented technology related to new renewable energy projects. Its patents are used for a product that produces energy using water. The company was founded by Jian Liang Shi in 1990 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

