Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 169,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2,395.6% during the fourth quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 323,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.88. 10,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,599. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.16.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The firm had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.