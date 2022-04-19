Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,984 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.5% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $5.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 599,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,890,662. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.01. The firm has a market cap of $482.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

