Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives $99.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.75.

HLIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,862,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,417,000 after purchasing an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Helios Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO opened at $72.62 on Friday. Helios Technologies has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $114.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

