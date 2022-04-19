Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Up 28.3% in March

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the March 15th total of 237,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

HMTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:HMTV traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,311. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market cap of $180.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hemisphere Media Group has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 5.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $60,225.06. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,560,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,217,599.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 387,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,776. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,653,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 777,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 1,299.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 191,006 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,878,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 181,887 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 89,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

