Hertz Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46,289.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (HTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $422,072.76 and approximately $46,289.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,120,939,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

