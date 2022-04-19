Hiblocks Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,234.00 (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $22.04 million and approximately $101,234.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hiblocks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.61 or 0.07416679 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,380.93 or 1.00015750 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00036774 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hiblocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiblocks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.