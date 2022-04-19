HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €60.68 ($65.25) and last traded at €60.68 ($65.25). 77,753 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.68 ($66.32).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €62.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €67.05.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:HOT)

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft engages in the construction business worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

