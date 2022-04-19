Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 572.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,874,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

NYSE HWM traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. 9,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.70. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.66.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

