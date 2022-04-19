Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76. 24,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 16,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,000. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up 37.0% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned 2.03% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

