Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Up 2.7%

Shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shot up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.76. 24,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 16,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.75.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.
