Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.
