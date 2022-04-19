Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in March

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the March 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HUMRF remained flat at $$0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

About Hummingbird Resources (Get Rating)

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.