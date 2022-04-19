IAA (NYSE:IAA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAA. Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

IAA traded up $1.97 on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. 657,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,031. IAA has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.19.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. IAA’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Kamin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $143,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Kett bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 220,100 shares of company stock worth $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in IAA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in IAA by 251.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

