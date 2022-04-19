IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.84% of IBEX worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of IBEX by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of IBEX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after buying an additional 45,306 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of IBEX by 288.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $15.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.26 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.80.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. IBEX had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IBEX Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBEX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

