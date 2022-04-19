ICHI One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.25 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, ICHI has traded up 44.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $7.59 or 0.00018338 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a market cap of $35.26 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00045233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.50 or 0.07440760 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,362.09 or 0.99940117 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00034426 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,646,177 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.