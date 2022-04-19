iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,950,000 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IHRT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.08. 701,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,992. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.63. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.73.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 453,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,959,032.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

