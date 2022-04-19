IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Hawkins worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $870.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $187.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BWS Financial raised their price target on Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

