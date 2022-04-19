IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hawkins worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Hawkins during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 60.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWKN opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

HWKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Hawkins from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

