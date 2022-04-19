IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of CTO Realty Growth worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 41.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 123,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,952 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the third quarter worth $1,774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 24,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 186,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after buying an additional 13,775 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 855,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $64.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.48 and a 1 year high of $67.38. The stock has a market cap of $387.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $18.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.