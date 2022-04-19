IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avient were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.5% in the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avient by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Avient stock opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

