IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,999,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH opened at $267.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $255.85 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.16 and its 200 day moving average is $279.97.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

