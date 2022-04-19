IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of QCR by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of QCR by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCRH shares. StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCRH stock opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.07. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.20.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. QCR had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.