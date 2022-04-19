IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 3,043 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 21.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is -761.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.76.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

