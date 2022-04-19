Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Financial Analysis

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Pharmaceuticals -2,436.06% -122.91% -45.90% AstraZeneca 0.30% 27.48% 8.56%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 0 3 8 0 2.73

Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 696.36%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Infinity Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinity Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Pharmaceuticals $1.86 million 42.13 -$45.26 million ($0.53) -1.66 AstraZeneca $37.42 billion 5.65 $112.00 million $0.14 487.75

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Pharmaceuticals. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of AstraZeneca shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has strategic alliances with Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib and products containing duvelisib; and PellePharm, Inc. to develop and commercialize rights to its hedgehog inhibitor program, IPI-926, a clinical-stage product candidate, as well as collaboration agreements with Arcus Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and Bristol Myers Squibb Company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases. The company's marketed products also comprise Synagis for respiratory syncytial virus; Fluenz Tetra/FluMist Quadrivalent for Influenza; Seroquel IR/Seroquel XR for schizophrenia bipolar disease; Nexium, and Losec/Prilosec for gastroenterology; and Vaxzevria and Evusheld for covid-19. The company serves primary care and specialty care physicians through distributors and local representative offices in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Australasia. It has a collaboration agreement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize small molecule medicines for obesity; Neurimmune AG to develop and commercialize NI006; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop eplontersen, a liver-targeted antisense therapy in Phase III development for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; Proteros Biostructures GmbH to jointly discover novel small molecules for the treatment of hematological cancers; Sierra Oncology, Inc. to develop and commercialize AZD5153. The company was formerly known as Zeneca Group PLC and changed its name to AstraZeneca PLC in April 1999. AstraZeneca PLC was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

