InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.390 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.05 million.

Shares of INMD opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.03. InMode has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $99.27.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,521,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in InMode by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in InMode by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in InMode by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,575 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in InMode by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

