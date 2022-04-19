Insider Buying: Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS) Director Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) Director David Dean Guebert acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$29,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,311.75.

LPS stock opened at C$0.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Legend Power Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74.

Get Legend Power Systems alerts:

Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$0.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Legend Power Systems Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.