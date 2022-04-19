Insider Buying: Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM) Director Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM – Get Rating) Director Roland Wayne Butler acquired 240,000 shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$196,000.

CVE:EVM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 65.06 and a current ratio of 65.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51. Orogen Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.62.

Evrim Resources Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company in Mexico, southwestern United States, and western Canada. It primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and precious and base metal deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Axe project covering an area of 4,938 hectares located in south central British Columbia, Canada; and the Lemon Lake copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 2,646 hectares located in central British Columbia, Canada.

