Insider Buying: Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM) Director Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (CVE:EVM – Get Rating) Director Roland Wayne Butler acquired 240,000 shares of Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$196,000.
CVE:EVM traded up C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,557. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 65.06 and a current ratio of 65.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.51. Orogen Royalties Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.19 and a 12 month high of C$0.62.
About Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
- Rite Aid Stock is Getting Cheap Enough to Buy Here
Receive News & Ratings for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orogen Royalties Inc. (EVM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.