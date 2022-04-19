Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,300 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 112,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,168,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ISIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 2,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,657. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.15. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative net margin of 17.69% and a negative return on equity of 73.83%. The business had revenue of $4.53 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Insignia Systems stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of Insignia Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store and digital advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions; and digital solutions, such as mobile programmatic advertising services.

