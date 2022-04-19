Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Inspirato Inc. is the luxury travel subscription brand which provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options, delivered through a subscription model to ensure the service and certainty which affluent customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners and custom travel experiences. Inspirato Inc., formerly known as Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation, is based in DENVER. “
Several other equities analysts have also commented on ISPO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Inspirato in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.
In other Inspirato news, Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $319,584.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Handler sold 66,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $670,141.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,578 shares of company stock worth $3,347,181.
About Inspirato (Get Rating)
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.
