InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 368,600 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the March 15th total of 277,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 165,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

IHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($67.66) to GBX 5,400 ($70.26) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.53) to GBX 5,675 ($73.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.46) price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.91. 157,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,833. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.02. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $73.79.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,481,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 103,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

