International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,075,000 after purchasing an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,225,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 325,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,266,000 after purchasing an additional 59,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

Shares of IBM traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.49. 65,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,248,992. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

