Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.79) and the lowest is ($1.01). Intra-Cellular Therapies posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($2.56). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 339.04% and a negative return on equity of 54.89%. The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 20,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $1,262,571.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 86,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $5,558,220.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,471.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,157 shares of company stock valued at $16,524,262 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,525,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 57,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

ITCI stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,119. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $66.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.20.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

