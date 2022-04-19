Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCD traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,419. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $126.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

