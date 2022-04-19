Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Short Interest Down 22.9% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 272.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 27,162 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PSCI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.80. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $84.78 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

