IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Short Interest Up 30.9% in March

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of IPGP traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.24. 575,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,572. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.36. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $95.50 and a 52-week high of $234.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 7.49.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.33.

In other IPG Photonics news, CEO Eugene A. Shcherbakov sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $228,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $585,362,000 after purchasing an additional 427,524 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,302,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,415,000 after purchasing an additional 292,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,436,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,431,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,437,000 after purchasing an additional 23,202 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 978,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 71,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.