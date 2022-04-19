iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iPower by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iPower by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 305,908 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iPower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in iPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 91,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.81. iPower has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.

iPower ( NASDAQ:IPW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a positive return on equity of 9.97% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their target price on iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

