iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 8% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 275,428 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 20,853,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of research firms have commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.51.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 77.71% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,415,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,225 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iQIYI by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,799,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,165,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

