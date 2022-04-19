iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $119.82

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.82 and last traded at $119.87, with a volume of 3103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
