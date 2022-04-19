iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $119.82

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $119.82 and last traded at $119.87, with a volume of 3103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $120.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.71.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.