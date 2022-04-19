iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,758,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. 1,998,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,407. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

