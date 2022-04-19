iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.06% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,365,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,750,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,758,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.32. 1,998,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,746,407. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.62.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile (Get Rating)
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy with $1000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.