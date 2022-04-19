iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 360,067 shares.The stock last traded at $56.76 and had previously closed at $56.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,609,000 after buying an additional 159,838 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

