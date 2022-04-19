iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Stake Decreased by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned 0.22% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 8,950.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,041. iShares Global Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $86.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.69.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

