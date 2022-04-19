iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTG Get Rating ) by 81.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 659,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,488 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 25.88% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF worth $15,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

