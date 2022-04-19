iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 19,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.28.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%.
