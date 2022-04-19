iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,708,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,675,000 after buying an additional 1,642,168 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,869,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after purchasing an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,427 shares during the period.

SCZ traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.53. 26,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,935. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $79.23.

