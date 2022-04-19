iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,878 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 1.20% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF worth $9,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EEMA traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.75. 54,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,405. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $94.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $80.64.

