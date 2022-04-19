iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 51,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 996,851 shares.The stock last traded at $245.66 and had previously closed at $242.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.91 and its 200 day moving average is $251.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

