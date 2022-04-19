iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $106.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,160. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $100.58 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.