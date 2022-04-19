IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Trading Down 6%

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.55. Approximately 45,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,488,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ISEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75.

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $196,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,965.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,682 shares of company stock worth $2,985,631 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 329,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

